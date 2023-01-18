Huge rise in footfall at Mansfield's Four Seasons as 'busy and vibrant' town bounces back from Covid

Staff and management at the town’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre, in Mansfield town centre, were delighted to see a rise in shoppers over the Christmas period, followed by continued success in the January sales.

The boost follows a sombre two years of decline under the tight grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, which left many stores closed due to successive lockdowns and a number of events cancelled.

And even when restrictions were finally lifted in 2021, many residents were still reluctant to spend time shopping for fear of spreading or catching the virus.

The Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield.

However, as the pandemic becomes a distant memory, customers are now flocking back into shops.

And a successful year has left Rebekah O’Neill, manager of the shopping centre, with a much more positive outlook for the future.

Ms O’Neill said: “2022 was a busy and vibrant year for Four Seasons with footfall up more than 30 per cent on the previous year – ending with a bustling Christmas period.

“We were delighted to see the return of events and community activity to our malls, as well as welcoming new tenants.”

The manager said she is especially pleased to see local businesses continue to thrive, with a new ‘Pop Up Shop’ initiative proving to be a success.

She said: “We are particularly excited with the support and opportunities we are able to offer local independent businesses, with two of our independent retailers upsizing into larger premises in 2022 and continuing to thrive.

“Our ‘Pop Up Shop’ initiative has been hugely successful, hosting more than 20 lovely local businesses since opening in July and continues to offer an opportunity to trade for a short period at a greatly subsidised rate – helping to nurture ‘High Street’ retailers of the future.

