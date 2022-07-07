Housebuilders help Sutton primary school's garden grow thanks to £1,000 donation

Croft Primary School has received £1,000 funding from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, which provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, each month.

Rebecca Waterfield from the Supporters of Croft School, who applied for the funding, said: “Persimmon Homes’ donation is a wonderful boost for our fundraising efforts.

“We plan to fund an allotment and create a wildlife garden to help support the school’s curriculum in developing healthy and active lifestyles.”

The Persimmon funds will go towards the necessary materials, equipment, plants and seeds to create the new space.

Acting headteacher, Matthew Cumberlidge, said: “Outdoor learning is integral to our pupils’ education. The allotment and garden will provide a fantastic opportunity for the children to learn about science and nature. It will also give the children hands-on experience of growing vegetables, teaching them how to encourage more wildlife to the area and the benefits it brings as well as understand the environmental impact.”

In addition to the donation, Persimmon Homes Nottingham has given the school building materials including buckets and pallets.

Ben Felton, managing director at Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “We are very pleased to support Croft Primary School’s outdoor project with this funding. They are creating a vibrant garden which is the perfect space to inspire our future nature lovers.”