They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, which was given to their families and loved ones on their behalf.

The private award ceremonies were held at St John Headquarters in Chesterfield and at the County Hall in Nottingham honouring 16 donors from across the region.

Thousands of families are receiving the award across the UK this year, at regional ceremonies or privately.

The Order of St John Award for Organ Donation features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross - which is used by the Order of St John - above the words ‘add life, give hope’.

Mick Messinger, chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.

"Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.”

Organ donation is a most precious gift and even though the law around organ donation has changed to an opt out system, it is important that people know that families will still be consulted.

It is still just as important as ever to register your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and let your family know what you want to happen.

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The pride families feel at these moving ceremonies truly is inspirational. Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes and the Order of St John award is a chance for us all to recognise them and their amazing contribution to society.

“Being clear with your family about what you want makes things easier at a difficult time, leave them certain about your organ donation decision. Families say donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grief and we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to donate and save lives.”