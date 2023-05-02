Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 24, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

24 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees;

Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

22 Westfield Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

72 Jenford Street, Mansfield: Room in roof space, including dormer window to rear. Approved;

14 South Ridge Drive, Mansfield: Lofty conversion with dormer to rear. Approved;

The New Inn public house, Main Street, Newton.

219 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield: Fell two trees and plant four trees. Conditional permission;

1 Granby Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear/side extension. Conditional permission;

8 The Links, Mansfield: Works to tree. Conditional permission;

10 Parkland Close, Mansfield: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

133 Bramble Lane, Mansfield: Demolish existing conservatory and erect single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

87 and 89 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Conversion and change of use of domestic double garage to single dwelling for residential institution use. Conditional permission;

Unit 8 St Peter’s Retail Park, Station Street, Mansfield: Change of use from retail to tanning salon and consent for internally illuminated fascia box signs to front and side and externally illuminated aluminum tray sign to rear elevation. Conditional permission;

11 Attlee Avenue, Forest Town: Extension of hipped roof forming gable wall to create loft conversion and dormer window to rear. Conditional permission;

3 Winchester Close, Mansfield: Double garage to front. Refused;

52 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Reinstage collapsed floor to first-floor room. Conditional permission;

Carriage Barn, Sookholme Road, Sookholme: Detached garage. Conditional permission;

46 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield: Change of use from residential dwelling to children’s residential care home for maximum of four children. Conditional permission;

5 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Conversion of garage to form beauty business and retention of front boundary treatment. Conditional permission;

The Swallows, Cottage Lane, Warsop: Change of use of land from garden area to storage of motor vehicles. Conditional permission;

The Bungalow adjacent Red Brick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop: Parking area, porch extension, roof lights and wall. Conditional permission;

9 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse: Demolition and site clearance of existing buildings and construction of two retail units, car parking and associated works. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

12 Adams Park Way, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

93 Annesley Cutting, Annesley: Ground-floor side extension;

Ladbrook, The Avenue, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension, roof alterations including rear dormer;

Coxmoor House Boarding Kennels and Cattery, Derby Road, Kirkby: Change of use of part of dwelling to use as staff apartment associated with the kennels;

11 Silverhill Cottages, Silverhill Lane, Sutton: Single-storey side and front extension with 1.8-metre-high fencing to the side, in part, and rear boundaries.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

201 Church Lane, Underwood: Dwelling. Conditional permission;

25 Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension. Permission not required;

31 York Avenue, Jacksdale: Garage. Conditional permission;

Hill Top Farm, 166 Main Street, Huthwaite: Eight dwellings. Refused;

18 St Helen’s Drive, Selston: Removal of existing conservatory and new single-storey rear extension and side window. Conditional permission;

26 Burton Rise, Kirkby: Two semi-detached dwellings. Conditional permission.

Burger unit planned

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

9 North Close, South Normanton: Single-storey workshop to side and single-storey extension to rear;

The Granary, Water Lane, Stony Houghton: Single-storey rear sunroom;

Land to the rear of 9B Lees Lane, South Normanton: Two-storey apartment block comprising five two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom apartments;

60 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Extend existing dropped kerb;

Land and building on south side of Shirebrook Fire and Police Station, Portland Drive, Shirebrook: Burger unit;

Land at corner of Bamford Street/Main Street, Newton: Change of use from The New Inn public house to one dwelling house which includes the conversion of ground-floor bar into residential accommodation.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Single-extension to the rear and erection of a porch to the side: Approved;

6 Derwent Drive, Tibshelf: Porch to front of house. Conditional permission;

36 Central Drive, Shirebrook: Alterations to existing summer house. Conditional permission.

Extension rejected

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Nottingham Sun Club, Brackenwood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell silver birch;

The Barn, Moor Road, Papplewick: Removal of internals walls to increase usability of ground-floor plan;

143 Mansfield Road, Papplewick: Garage and attached office/summer room;

Redwood House, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Removal of trees;

128 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Works to trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

61 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Demolition of conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Oak View Lodge, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue Newstead: First-floor extension over front entrance porch. Refused.

Green light for substation

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

7 Second Avenue, Clipstone: Single-storey front extension;

5 Forestry Holdings, Kings Clipstone: Extension of existing garage and change of use of small parcel of land north to the existing garage from woodland to residential garden land;

2 St Mary’s Drive, Edwinstowe: Rear conservatory;

Land adjacent 21 Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe: Four-bedroom detached dwelling and outbuilding.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Former Thoresby Colliery, Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe: Substation: Approved;

7 Yates Croft, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension: Approved;

48 Westbrook Drive, Rainworth: Attached side garage: Refused;