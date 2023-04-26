The home will be converted by Safe as Houses Property Investment, but will be run by children’s services provider The Keys Group, described in papers as a “well-regarded” and locally-approved provider of children’s care.

Members of Mansfield Council’s planning committee approved the plans at their latest meeting, allowing the five-bedroom home on Lichfield Lane to be turned into a care facility.

Four bedrooms will be used for children, aged between seven and 18, and one will be used by overnight staff.

Mansfield Council's Civic Centre headquarters.

The home will be accessed through large gates at the front and will include a lounge and dining room, a study, a living room, a kitchen, a sitting area and a utility room.

Twenty-eight letters were submitted to the council during a planning consultation, with just one letter supporting the plan.

Objections included “disturbing and loud noises potentially emanating” from the property and fears of residents not feeling “safe on their street”.

Other issues include all homes in the area continuing to be standard residential properties, concerns about the size of the home and a potential “increase in crime rate”.

And objectors also raised concerns about insufficient car parking provision and the potential for traffic accidents.

However, Anriette Mynhardt, of The Keys Group, told the committee the provider has 129 homes nationwide, with more than 90 per cent are rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by education watchdog Ofsted.

She said: “We provide innovative and caring education services to young people with complex needs and emotional and behavioural difficulties.

“They can sometimes display challenging behaviour, due to adverse childhood experiences and trauma they have experienced in their life.

“It has been demonstrated there’s a need in this region for a children’s home. The development would have a positive impact upon the sufficiency and suitability of homes for local children in care.”

The council’s planning department told councillors the development was “acceptable” and recommended it be approved.

Coun Phil Shields, who represents Netherfield, said: “It seems clear to me the applicant is about getting these kids into homes where they feel welcome and know they’ll be there for a long time.”