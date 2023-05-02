News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
9 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
28 minutes ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
35 minutes ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Appeal to trace owner of stolen mountain bike recovered in Mansfield raid

Police in Mansfield are trying to trace the owner of a stolen bike.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 08:48 BST

The green Cube mountain bike was among a number of stolen items recovered when members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield central beat team carried out a warrant.

A team spokesman said the bike is currently at Mansfield Police Station “awaiting collection should the owner come forward”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police pursuit ends when stolen car crashes into wall in Kirkby
Police believe this green Cube mountain bike was stolen.Police believe this green Cube mountain bike was stolen.
Police believe this green Cube mountain bike was stolen.
Most Popular

The spokesman said: “If you own the bike, or know who the owner may be, contact us via 101 asking to speak to PC Kevin Marshall or PC Louise Martin.”