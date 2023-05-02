Appeal to trace owner of stolen mountain bike recovered in Mansfield raid
Police in Mansfield are trying to trace the owner of a stolen bike.
The green Cube mountain bike was among a number of stolen items recovered when members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield central beat team carried out a warrant.
A team spokesman said the bike is currently at Mansfield Police Station “awaiting collection should the owner come forward”.
The spokesman said: “If you own the bike, or know who the owner may be, contact us via 101 asking to speak to PC Kevin Marshall or PC Louise Martin.”