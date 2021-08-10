Nathan Smith received the penalty in March, 2021, for anti-social behaviour consisting of threats, aggressive begging and reports of

urinating and defecating within the Sutton area.

The injunction order, in place until March 2022, prohibits Smith from entering or remaining, begging and defecating at Lakeside Point and Sutton town centre.

Ashfield District Council took action against him

It also prohibits him from causing nuisance and annoyance and from committing violence or making threats of violence within the district.

The council said that despite offering to help and making attempts to engage Smith with support agencies throughout this process, he continued to display ‘high levels’ of anti-social behaviour.

He subsequently breached his injunction on nine occasions, resulting in Ashfield District Council taking action against Smith for contempt of

court.

Smith was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment for breaches of the injunction on June 3, 2021.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “Nathan Smith continued to be a nuisance despite the injunction being in place. His disregard for the rules of the order have resulted with him now spending time in prison.

"The council offered help and support to him, but he chose not to take it. We will not tolerate behaviour like this in the district, and council officers will take

action with those that chose to behave in an anti-social manor.

" We will not tolerate individuals impacting the lives of others in this way.”