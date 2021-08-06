PCSO Meghan Tuffley is Nottinghamshire Police’s latest weapon in the battle to ‘beat the burglars.’

She has taken up the new role as the force’s burglary reduction officer. The police already have two dedicated teams of detectives who investigate burglaries, but Meghan’s role will help prevent offences by making things more difficult for criminals by identifying and remedying weaknesses in home security.

Mansfield residents who have been burgled are also being offered new locks, doors, lighting and camera systems

Meghan took up her special role, after the town was awarded £426,000 in government funds following a successful bid by Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

The Safer Streets grant will help improve the quality and coverage of CCTV, widen automatic number plate recognition camera networks, and improve street lighting in the Woodlands and Portland town centre areas.

PCSO Tuffley said: “Burglary is a horrible and invasive crime that has a very serious impact on victims who may no longer feel safe in their own homes. I am determined to prevent offences and support victims.

“There are a lot of very easy steps people can take to protect their homes and possessions. Improved exterior lighting and a relatively cheap doorbell camera can put extra obstacles in a burglar’s path, making them think twice about targeting your property.

“Other very simple precautions include like ensuring valuables and keys are not left on open display. In my experience most burglars are not actually very good at burgling – they are just opportunist criminals.”

PCSO Tuffley is writing to more than 300 burglary victims to arrange consultations.

Inspector Nick Butler, who helped with the Safer Streets funding bid, said: “This is an exciting development that will really help us to prevent crime and put burglars on the back foot.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “I’m clear that we need to stop crime before it happens and the burglary reduction officer has an important role to play.

“By making properties vulnerable to burglary more secure with better locks, windows, doors and other security devices, there will be fewer people experiencing the misery of becoming a victim.”