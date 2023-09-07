Watch more videos on Shots!

Greasley Castle Farm, which dates back to about 1800, is set to be turned into a tearoom, museum, function room and workshops after Broxtowe Council approved the scheme.

The large site on Church Road, near Watnall, is currently home to farm outbuildings and a farmhouse. Some castle remains and a moat are still on the site.

However, the site is currently in a “poor state of repair”, so applicant Fisher German LLP submitted plans to revive the area in 2021.

Greasley Castle Farm could be transformed under new plans. (Photo by: Broxtowe Council)

The plans include turning the existing listed farmhouse into a tearoom and two-bedroom home, intended to be a holiday let.

The traditional barns would be repaired for craft workshops, function rooms and a small museum about the site’s history.

The events space with a bar could be used to host weddings and there could be a farm shop, deli or a florist as part of the retail unit proposed. The workshop space could also include a microbrewery.

One of the buildings will be demolished to create 63 parking spaces.

Coun Lydia Ball, council member for Awsworth, Cossall and Trowell, said: “I have been on the site visit and I was amazed at how big the area was. I am going to support the application.”

Coun Steve Carr said: “I am all in favour of protecting heritage. I don’t think it should be at the expense of buildings deteriorating. We should be welcoming the reuse of buildings such as this.”

The agent on behalf of the applicant, said: “The reuse of the existing listed buildings will introduce uses including tearooms, a museum, function rooms and craft workshops. These will benefit the rural economy and attract business to the area.”

Council documents stated: “The farmhouse is currently underused and in need of repair. The proposed uses will also open the farmhouse to the public while providing a viable use to enable repairs.