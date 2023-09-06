There's a 'bungalowfest' in Eastwood! But few can match this one for quality
Offers of more than £300,000 are invited by estate agents Burchell Edwards for the beautifully presented four-bedroom home, which sits on a corner plot at Larch Crescent.
Detached and extended, the bungalow offers oodles of space for the whole family, and is enticingly close to schools, including Hall Park Academy, shops, amenities, bus routes and major road links.
In brief, it comprises a breakfast kitchen with French doors to the garden, a lounge, conservatory, four bedrooms, two of which benefit from en suite facilities, and a family bathroom. The bungalow is uPVC-glazed and boasts gas central heating.
Outside, the front offers off-street parking space, while the back garden is low maintenance with patio and decked areas.
