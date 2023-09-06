A plethora of bungalows are on the property market in Eastwood at the moment – but few can match the quality and style of this one.

Offers of more than £300,000 are invited by estate agents Burchell Edwards for the beautifully presented four-bedroom home, which sits on a corner plot at Larch Crescent.

Detached and extended, the bungalow offers oodles of space for the whole family, and is enticingly close to schools, including Hall Park Academy, shops, amenities, bus routes and major road links.

In brief, it comprises a breakfast kitchen with French doors to the garden, a lounge, conservatory, four bedrooms, two of which benefit from en suite facilities, and a family bathroom. The bungalow is uPVC-glazed and boasts gas central heating.

Outside, the front offers off-street parking space, while the back garden is low maintenance with patio and decked areas.

Seeing is believing, so check out our photo gallery below. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Stylish lounge Let's start our tour of the Eastwood bungalow in the stylish lounge, which is the main reception room. It has a feature fireplace, while French doors at the far end lead into the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lengthy and cosy The lengthy and cosy lounge from a different angle. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Conservatory or dining room The lounge leads through to a high-quality conservatory, which can also be used as a dining room. It has laminate flooring, uPVC double-glazed windows and French doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Busy breakfast kitchen Next stop at the Larch Crescent bungalow is the busy breakfast kitchen. Appliances include a free-standing multi-fuel cooker with hood and an integrated dishwasher, while there is space and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales