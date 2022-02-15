Tea room and museum planned for historic Greasley farmhouse site

The farmhouse is currently underused and in need of repair.

Greasley Castle Farm, which dates back to around 1800, could be given a new lease of life if plans are approved by Broxtowe Borough Council.

The large site in Church Road is currently home to farm outbuildings and a farmhouse.

Some castle remains and a moat remain on the site.

Now, plans have been submitted to turn the existing grade two listed farmhouse into a tearoom and two-bedroom home, intended to be a holiday let.

The traditional barns would be repaired for craft workshops, function rooms and a small museum about the history of the site.

The events space with a bar could be used to host weddings and there could be a farm shop, deli or a florist as part of the retail unit proposed.

The workshop space could also see a microbrewery, if plans are approved.

Sarah Seaton, historian and Project Manager for Greasley Castle and Manor Farms Project, said: “We really want this to be a community hub.

“It will be something affordable for local people. Firstly, we want to get the house renovated because the roof is quite badly worn.

“The initial idea was to have a tea room in the property and to have holiday lets above.

“We are also looking to turn the outbuildings into workshops for local artists and craftspeople who can rent them from us.

“There is nothing in the area that does anything like this.

“We are situated in the heart of the countryside with stunning views, it is absolutely gorgeous place.

“It would be a dream for those sorts of things to happen.”

She added that if the site is left alone, the “dilapidated” buildings are at risk of becoming damaged.

She said: “We need these plans to happen as soon as possible to protect the history for the people of the community to enjoy.”

