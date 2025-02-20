'Highly commended' recognition award for Mansfield mental health coach

A Mansfield mental health coach, who has openly shared her struggles with mental health – including experiencing manic psychotic episodes with hallucinations and delusions that led to her being sectioned twice – has celebrated receiving a prestigious award for her work.

After receiving life-changing coaching for her own mental health, Joe Roe (she/her) made the bold decision to leave her 12-year management role.

She chose to pursue her true passion for coaching, with the goal of providing “hope and making a meaningful, lasting impact on the mental well-being of others”.

The 47-year-old mental health coach from Mansfield Woodhouse has personal experience with mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

This includes experiencing manic psychotic episodes with hallucinations and delusions, which led to being admitted to a mental health unit twice, in 2013 and 2015.

The five-star Mental Health Coach has been awarded as a ‘National Highly Commended Specialist Coach’ at the prestigious Paseda360 National Coaching Awards.

She said: “I am super excited and proud to be recognised for my dedication, excellence, innovation and inspiring out of the box industry thought leader approach using a bespoke beautiful blend of coaching and neuro-linguistic programming (NLP).”

Joe said she was initially surprised to receive an anonymous nomination for the National Wellbeing Coach Award.

Joe Roe has been awarded as a ‘National Highly Commended Specialist Coach’ at the prestigious Paseda360 National Coaching Awards. Photo by Mark Varney.

And after going through a rigorous judging process, she was selected as a finalist in that category.

To her surprise, the judges also named her a finalist in the National Specialist Coach Award category.

Joe has a thriving private practice in NLP Master Coaching that has been established for eight years.

She explained: “I have an even split of female and male clients, with 90 per cent reaching out due to anxiety.

“Mental health can significantly affect other areas of our lives, such as feeling stuck, lacking confidence, losing motivation, and impacting our relationships, work, and lifestyle.”

Joe is passionate about supporting mental health initiatives through coaching with local and national charities, as giving back to the community is very important to her.

Joe has created a free ‘Hug In A Mug’ Detox Toolbox Workbook for you to spend quality time tapping into your self-care, to be kind to your mind and get back your mojo.