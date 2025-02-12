Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Alison Darlison, 58, of Pemberley Chase, Sutton, admitted: driving with 129 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limitis 35 microgrammes. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 31 months, disqualification reduction period: 31 weeks.
Charlie Norwood, 21, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Compensation: £100. Fine: £200.
George Jewkes, 47, of Mill Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.
Daniel Cook, 37, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when thelegal imit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks.
Natatyah Alexander, 21, of Belle Isle Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £170. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Liam Percival, 29, of Meden Bank, Sutton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, and driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 40 months, disqualification reduction period: 40 weeks.
Joshua Cook, 27, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £103.
Leroy Krygier, 50, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £320.
Justin Parker, 24, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and destroy / damage property of a value unknown. Sentence: 18-month community order with a 31-day. Costs: £250.00. Fine: £40.
Simon Ward, 51, of Dorchester Drive, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Sentence: four weeks in prison. Compensation: £86.