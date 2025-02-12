Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025
Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts.

Alison Darlison, 58, of Pemberley Chase, Sutton, admitted: driving with 129 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limitis 35 microgrammes. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 31 months, disqualification reduction period: 31 weeks.

Charlie Norwood, 21, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Compensation: £100. Fine: £200.

George Jewkes, 47, of Mill Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - heroin. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Daniel Cook, 37, of Loxley Drive, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when thelegal imit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks.

Natatyah Alexander, 21, of Belle Isle Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £170. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Liam Percival, 29, of Meden Bank, Sutton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance, and driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 40 months, disqualification reduction period: 40 weeks.

Joshua Cook, 27, of HMP Nottingham, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £103.

Leroy Krygier, 50, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Sentence: two weeks in prison. Compensation: £320.

Justin Parker, 24, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and destroy / damage property of a value unknown. Sentence: 18-month community order with a 31-day. Costs: £250.00. Fine: £40.

Simon Ward, 51, of Dorchester Drive, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Sentence: four weeks in prison. Compensation: £86.

