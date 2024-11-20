Mansfield Woodhouse woman ran amok in chemist's and pelted staff with medication

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield Woodhouse woman ran amok in a chemist's and injured members of staff by pelting them with medication from the shelves after there was an issue with her prescription, a court has heard.

Elizabeth Ridge became abusive after being told her previous month's medication had not been picked up and attacked two female workers in the Well Pharmacy, in Forest Town, on March 8, said Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting.

Ride punched one woman in the head and, when a member of the public pulled her away, hurled a mug at him which smashed nearby.

She began pelting staff with items from the shelves, forcing them to duck, and hit one pharmacist in the side with a bottle of medicine.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She was left with bruising to her torso and the other victim with bruising on her arm.

Dean Grysuik, mitigating, said she deserved maximum credit for "putting up her hand at the first opportunity" and was "extremely remorseful”.

"She became emotional," he said. "She was going through a cancer scare. Her mother died two years previously. These were all factors that were playing on her mind at the time."

He said Ridge suffers from complex post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

"She is now on a waiting list for help with anger issues," said Mr Grysuik. "She now gets her medication delivered to her address."

Ridge, of Ludborough Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage, affray and two counts of assault by beating, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 25.

On Tuesday she received an 18-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, with ten rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £350 compensation.