Heroic efforts as ducks covered in oil rescued from Bilsthorpe pond

The RSPCA and volunteers from the Mansfield and Warsop wildlife rescue groups came together to rescue eleven ducks from a pond in Bilsthorpe that was polluted due to an oil leak.

The incident happened at a stream and pond near to the Belle Eau Business Park, Bilsthorpe.

As soon as it was reported to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue UK – they alerted fellow rescuers and everyone sprung into action and attended to help

the stricken wildlife which had been impacted by the thick black oil that was covering half of the pond.

The birds were taken to Warsop Wildlife Rescue where the oil was carefully washed from their feathers. They will remain in their care until they are ready to be returned back to the wild.

The cause of the oil leak is currently being investigated by the Environment Agency which has been clearing up the spill.

Seven ducks were rescued on Tuesday, January 28 – thanks to the efforts of RSPCA animal rescue officer Daniel Holman and Inspector Keith Ellis and volunteers from the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team.

RSPCA Inspector Andy Bostock also rescued another bird the following day.

A further three ducks have also since been rescued.

The charity is also continuing to monitor the location in case more birds and wildlife are found affected by the spill and can be rescued.

Daniel said: “We are grateful to everyone involved in the rescue of these birds.

“It was a huge team effort and it’s a relief we were able to catch the majority of the birds in time.

“This rescue was a great example of people coming together and it is more important than ever that we work together as a sector to help our wildlife.”

Glenn Slaney, from Warsop Wildlife Rescue, added: “So far eleven ducks have been saved from the oil spillage.

“It is sad because incidents like this should never happen.

“We would also like to give a big shout out to staff at nearby Lineage for doing all they could to help and going above and beyond by directing us to the ducks, blocking areas off, and for making the report initially – they even rescued one of the ducks.

“They were so concerned and did all they could to help.”

Coun Paul Taylor, portfolio holder for public protection and community relations at Newark and Sherwood Council, said: “The Environment Agency have the lead role for enforcement although we understand the RSPCA have also attended.

“Should the Environment Agency ask us to visit and assist, we would be happy to do so.”