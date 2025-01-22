How to help: Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity needs your support this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue is seeking support this year with fundraising aims, as £5,000 is required to cover essential costs such as food, vet bills, electricity, and enclosure repairs.

Due to circumstances beyond the charity's control, the charity has announced that its shop in Shirebrook will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

This closure affects a vital source of income and creates a significant funding gap.

Cheryl Martins, charity founder, said: “Now that Christmas and New Year are behind us, we’re reaching out to ask for your support.

Cheryl Martins is the charity founder and runs Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Charity from its Pleasley Vale site.

“We know times are tough for everyone, and we truly don’t like to ask, but as a rescue that relies heavily on public support and donations, we have little choice.”

Cheryl also shared a positive update on how the charity is in the process of purchasing their Pleasley Vale site.

She explained: “This incredible milestone has only been made possible thanks to the amazing support from all of you.

“Securing the site will ensure a brighter future for the rescue and the animals we care for.

“The funding for this is in place and restricted for this purpose only.”

She added: “We also want to take this opportunity to thank and appreciate all of our amazing supporters.

“Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us, and we couldn’t do this without you.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all back when we officially reopen the café area in April, when we host our annual Easter Egg Hunt.”

How to donate to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue

Bank transfer to Santander account number 12015061, sort code 09-01-29, name: Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.