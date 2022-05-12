Help to cope with the stress of buying a home from Nottinghamshire homebuilder

The campaign comes as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until May 15, and was founded by the Mental Health Foundation, with its key aim being to raise awareness of mental health.

The leading homebuilder is providing tips on managing stress, both generally and when buying a new home.

Money is one of the top stressors in the UK, so minimising money worries during the home buying process should be a priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Goodall, Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands part exchange manager

Paula Goodall, part exchange manager at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, has put together her top tips for managing the stress of buying a house with the developer.

She said: “If you choose to use our independent Financial Adviser, then they can save you a lot of time and access all main stream lenders on your behalf.

"It can also be relatively inexpensive and they have knowledge of the development you’re purchasing on to help you with decision making.

“Be prepared. Pay any fees you can in advance, get your mortgage application in early, provide solicitors with all the information they need, such as your passport and other documents.

"Taking the time to do this at the start of the buying process could reduce time and stress.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions, our Sales Advisers are on hand to keep you well informed, they are happy to answer any questions you may have, as the better the communication, the smoother the buying process.”

Paula also has some tips for managing general stress which include try and get some exercise in the morning, move away from your laptop a couple of times a day for a ‘micro-break’ and go and do something that isn’t in front of a screen and go to bed in plenty of time to be able to wind down from the day, perhaps by reading a book, journaling or meditating.