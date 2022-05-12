The top 20 home care providers in the East Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care www.homecare.co.uk

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Home Care have been rated among the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the East Midlands

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Your Home Care has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the East Midlands.”

Your Home Care have been rated among the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the East Midlands

Scott Marsh, co-founding director, of Your Home Care said: “Homecare.co.uk is the UK's leading home care review site and the go-to for people looking for high-quality care. We're incredibly proud to have been rated as one of their top providers in our region not once, but twice.

“Being awarded this achievement for the second year running is again an outstanding testament to all our staff who always go above and beyond to deliver outstanding care to our clients. We dedicate this award to them. Thank you.

“As a massive thanks and well done to our hard-working team, we've gifted each of them a £25 voucher. It's their commitment to providing outstanding care that got us this incredible feedback from our clients.