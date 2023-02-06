Dozens of heart-shaped designs made from a variety of different materials will be placed through the streets, in shops and cafes.

The trail, which ran for the very first time in 2022, is timed to coincide with Valentine’s Day, so the hearts are the perfect symbol for people from the local community to demonstrate how much they love this area.

The RSPB, which manages the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve, has again teamed up with community groups, organisations and individuals to gather the hearts and put them out on display.

A heart on the statue of Robin Hood and Maid Marian in Edwinstowe.

Carol Hallam, RSPB community and volunteer development officer for Sherwood Forest, has been instrumental in staging the event.

She said: “The trail is a superb way of bringing together the community to show how much it means to us. We were so encouraged by the response to the first trail we have decided to run it again.

“It is also a novel way for visitors to discover Edwinstowe and its rich history, as well as Sherwood Forest, which is known throughout the world for its association with the legend of Robin Hood.

“There are trail sheets which can be collected from shops, cafes and other venues throughout Edwinstowe which will help visitors find their way along the route.

“Clues on the sheet will lead to mystery destinations in the village or forest.

“It’s free to take part, and there is a prize draw for correctly completed trail sheets we receive at the Visitor Centre, with prizes generously donated by a number of local businesses and organisations.

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped us to put this event together once again.”

The trail will also include some of the successful entries from the Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest writing competition, which ran over the winter, with the winners chosen by children’s author Sarah Ann Juckes, the forest’s first writer-in-residence in October last year.

There will also be artwork made by children from St Mary’s CE Primary School in Edwinstowe.

