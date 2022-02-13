More than 700 hearts help create the Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest Trail

A set of clues will be provided to help track down some of the hearts in locations across the community, with prizes up for grabs for those intrepid trail-walkers who manage to solve the clues, either in one day or over a number of days.

The trail of hearts which have been made from all sorts of materials, from wood to wool, will lead people from Edwinstowe village centre through to St Mary’s Church, the Sherwood Forest Art and Craft Centre, RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre and even as far as the Major Oak, in the heart of the Forest.

The Love Edwinstowe and Sherwood Forest Trail is now underway

Carol Hallam, RSPB Sherwood Forest Community and Volunteer Development Officer, said: “The response to this project has been absolutely phenomenal, and we have been blown away by the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from the local community, especially from so many of the businesses in the village.

“People of all ages have been taking part, creating really inspiring and imaginative designs which will really catch the eye.”

The trail is running until February 21, and visitors can also create and decorate their own heart designs at RSPB Sherwood Forest to display in and around our Visitor Centre.