Heartbroken Mansfield twin pays tribute to brave sister who 'stayed strong until the end'

Lyndsey Allen (left) pictured with her twin sister Leanne Allen.

Lyndsey Allen lost her two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called neuroendocrine, aged just 35.

Neuroendocrine tumours can develop in many different organs of the body and affect the cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.

Her twin sister Leanne Allen, who lives in Meden Vale, has paid personal tribute to Lyndsey, who she said ‘had a smile that would light up a room’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twins Leanne (left) and Lyndsey Allen.

She said: “My sister was one of the kindest, most selfless people who always put others first before herself.

“She had a smile that would light up a room and her friends and family doted on her.”

Leanne said Lyndsey’s death has left a ‘massive hole’ in the lives of her family as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.

She said: “My older sister’s three children saw Lyndsey as a second mum and they are missing her terribly, just like everyone else is.

Lyndsey's passing has left a 'massive hole' in the lives of her family.

“She was such an incredible, inspirational human being and I can’t begin to tell you how lost we feel without her here.

“We go about our lives, carrying on like nothing has happened, but there is not a day that goes by that we don’t think about Lyndsey – a beautiful person who had the wrong cards dealt to her and did not deserve them.

“She really has left a massive hole in our lives.”

Twins Lyndsey and Leanne made the most of their time together.

Proud

Despite her grief, Leanne said she could not be more proud of her sister and the way she handled her illness.

“I will never forget how strong Lyndsey stayed until the very end,” she said.

“I had the pleasure of living with my sister for five years and couldn’t be more proud of her with how she battled this awful disease.

Lyndsey's funeral will take place tomorrow (Friday, June 17).

“She was in pain every day of her life, but to the people around her she always put a brave face on and got on with the things she wanted to do.

“I had to watch Lyndsey suffer behind closed doors and listen to how she really felt – and day after day that would break me.

“But I can’t begin to tell you how incredibly proud we all are of her.”

A month before her twin’s passing, Leanne set up a fundraising page in the hopes of fulfilling Lyndsey’s ‘bucket list’, which included activities such as hot air ballooning, learning to swim and visiting the Maldives.

However, as Lyndsey’s condition deteriorated more quickly than anticipated, the sisters were never able to get started on the list.

The page raised more than £3,600, which will now be put towards funeral costs to give Lyndsey the ‘send off she truly deserves’.

A celebration of Lyndsey’s life will take place tomorrow, Friday, June 17, at 10.45am at St Edmund’s Church, Mansfield Woodhouse, followed by a burial at Mansfield Woodhouse Cemetery.