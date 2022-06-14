Tributes paid to 'simply the best' Kirkby teacher who passed away after tragic illness

Emma Snowden is pictured with her husband Paul Snowden.

Emma Snowden, a teacher at Greenwood Primary and Nursery School, passed away on June 1, aged 44, following an acute reaction to an infection after a year-long battle with colon cancer.

Paul, her husband, said Emma had a ‘great passion’ for her teaching role.

He said: “The devotion she showed for working there was everything you could hope to see in your partner. Emma loved three things – her wonderful family, her great friends and teaching.

Emma Snowden with her beloved dog Teddy.

“She would’ve done absolutely anything for that school. She just embraced the whole teaching aspect and they all loved her – at the end of the term she always had a car packed full of gifts and cards from pupils.

“Her passing has very much been a shock for everyone.”

Emma was diagnosed with stage four metastatic colon cancer after experiencing unusual back pains following IVF treatment, as Emma and Paul attempted to start their own family.

Paul, married to Emma for seven years, said: “There was no warning of any earlier signs, but it was so quickly diagnosed. It had spread to her liver and her spine.

“She was devastated having to stop work.

“She had 26 rounds of chemotherapy, which changed her body in loads of different ways, but she battled through it.

“She never had a prognosis. She refused to accept it, because she was determined to get back to teaching.”

The pair made a plan to get Emma back to teaching as soon as possible. And after being given the go ahead from her doctor, she was due to resume teaching at Greenwood this term.

Sadly, however, Emma developed a serious illness while the couple were on holiday in Cornwall a few weeks ago.

Paul said: “She went downhill quickly and was told she’d had an acute reaction to an infection.

“It was called Guillain-Barré syndrome, which means instead of your body fighting the infection, your body fights itself. Within a week, she passed away.”

Paul said he will never forget the moment he said goodbye to his wife.

He said: “Some people don’t get to say goodbye to people, but I got to tell her I loved her, and she told me she loved me. Emma’s absolute final words were ‘I just love everybody’.

“And that is what she always did. She didn’t see fault in anybody.

“I’m so lucky that we’ve had 13 years together, nearly seven married. Although we were both outgoing people, we were both really happy in each other’s company. When you find someone you can relax that much with, it’s just perfect.

“She lit up everyone’s lives so much and had a huge influence on a lot of people. I think everybody always remembers one teacher growing up, and I think for a lot of children Emma will be that one.”

Kim Tucker, Greenwood headteacher, also paid tribute to her much-missed friend and colleague, who was described as being like Roald Dahl’s kind-hearted character Miss Honey, from Matilda.

She said: “Mrs Snowden loved teaching and she loved teaching our Greenwood stars. She cared so much for all those who were lucky enough to be taught by her. She really was our 'Miss Honey’.

“She wanted to make a difference every day.

“Her class name, Meerkats, was chosen by her as she recognised they were like a big family on a visit to the zoo.

“This is what she created in her classroom. It was evident everyday in the love and attention she gave to all those in her care. Greenwood was her extended family.

“Mrs Snowden will never be forgotten. Nobody ever forgets a good teacher and Mrs Snowden was simply the best.”

The school has opened a book of condolence and memory tree, in which students, parents and staff and can leave cards, letters or messages.

Staff are also looking to install a more permanent tribute.

Miss Tucker said: “We have already decided one tribute will be a new library area, which will be created next year, will be named after Mrs Snowden who always promoted a love of reading as our English lead.