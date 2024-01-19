'Heart-warming' donations secure heating at Mansfield dog rescue charity

A dog rescue charity founder was “tearful” after receiving donations from the community to cover the costs of heating at the kennels, keeping the dogs warm through the winter.

Denise Hardwick runs Doggy Dens UK Rescue from the Rex Pet Hotel site on Shireoaks Hill Farm, Cuckney.

After years of running international rescue operations, Doggy Dens Rescue officially secured charity status in May 2022.

Since 2020, Denise has raised thousands of pounds to transform old stables at the Cuckney site, providing a safe sanctuary for rescued dogs to be rehabilitated before being rehomed.

Jade Sheldon, Doggy Dens Rescue kennel manager, with Julio on a walk.

Doggy Dens UK Rescue rehomes dogs across the UK, with dogs of all breeds, ages and backstories in desperate need of adoption.

The team also works in partnership with Pawpers in the Ruff – a not for profit organisation in Macedonia.

Ongoing work at the site has proved difficult and costly, but Denise said thanks to community support and donations, the charity has been able to give these dogs a “second, third and even fourth” chance.

Earlier this month, Denise posted a shoutout on social media for monetary donations needed to install heating on the site amid below freezing temperatures.

Heating has been installed at the Doggy Dens UK Rescue kennels.

As always, supporters promptly delivered and hundreds of pounds were raised to cover the costs as heating was swiftly installed.

Denise said: “I am so thankful to all of you who donated to us, I actually can’t thank you enough and I really mean that from my heart and our hearts.

“Honestly when that switch when on we could have all cried, you can’t imagine how we all felt.

Denise said a huge thanks to Sarah Kupinskyj and Gary Kupinskyj (pictured) from GK Motors who made the installation possible with prompt support.

“The dogs were in and out all day working around our lovely electrician Alan.”

Denise announced the news in the charity’s Facebook group – www.facebook.com/groups/858365078241660 – with more than 9,000 members.

She added: “You can’t imagine the difference this will make.

“But I have a huge huge thank you to make, to one very special couple – Sarah Kupinskyj and Gary Kupinskyj – from GK Motors who literally made this happen – acting so quickly and efficiently to make this possible. You are very special people.”

