A Forest Town family have been left more than £70k down and in debt after a “cowboy builder” left their extension in disrepair – impacting the family’s mental and physical health.

A local building company Huws Gray visited the home. Pictured: Home owner Keith Newell and Joanna Simpson from Huws Gray.

Keith Newell moved to Forest Town with his wife and son in hopes of settling down in a perfect family home.

But the couple’s dream of creating their dream property was dashed by a “deceptive” builder who conned the couple out of thousands of pounds and left them living on a building site for more than two years.

Keith said the family bought the house with the intention of taking it down to brick and having a side extension on the property.

Inside the abandoned extension in Forest Town.

Not long after buying the house, the family of three became four as Keith’s wife, who would prefer to remain unnamed at this time, fell pregnant with their second child.

She said: “When I became pregnant, we knew we wanted to start the work imminently.

“It has just been so heartbreaking. I cannot understand how someone can be so deceitful with other people’s money.

“We cannot thank the community enough for their support and kindness since moving here and finding out about our awful experience.”

Pictured outside the property is Andy Brewster, community DIY, and project manager Kerry Hallbrook, alongside homeowner Keith Newell and Joanna Simpson from Huws Gray.

The couple, who were new to the area, said they started to get to know the village and found a highly recommended builder who gave them a reasonable quote for a two-story side extension – including the shell, roofing, internal works, electrics and plumbing.

The couple said the builder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared “genuine, laid back and they felt at ease” with him.

Although work was postponed during the coronavirus lockdowns, Keith said things took a turn for the worse when the builder just stopped turning up after a series of stops and starts.

Keith said the builder, when challenged, told the couple he had “no money” to complete the work despite being paid in advance.

“There are now problems impacting the existing property, with water coming through holes in the house, my children’s rooms are damp, there is mold – and heating costs are just extortionate with all these added issues,” said Keith.

Not only has the experience taken a toll on the family’s mental health, but their physical health is now taking a hit too, as the couple said their youngest child, aged four, is under a pediatrician for an ongoing cough which has been exacerbated by their living conditions.

The couple, who both work full time, said they barely have time together on the weekend, as Keith said he spends his days off working on the house with the family unable to finance days out or time away.

Family friend Keri Hallbrook launched a fundraising page for the family – https://shorturl.at/hJL18 – in hopes of helping them get back on their feet.

She said: “Their dreams of a lovely house have been shattered and all the family are suffering with their mental health.”

After seeing the fundraising page, Derby-based building supply company Huws Gray, offered to visit the home and provide the family with free advice on how to repair the damage.