Two canteen workers from Alloga UK – AP5, of Farmwell Lane, South Normanton, have raised £1,000 for staff at the Mansfield Road hospice.

Jayne Johnson and Dianne Moon raffled off a weekend stay in a luxury caravan in Ingoldmells, donated Jayne's brother Mike Mycroft, and her niece, Charlene Sellers.

The friends and said they enjoy fundraising together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne Johnson and Dianne Moon are pictured with Amy Robinson and Heather Callaghan, along with the donations.

Jayne said: “We would like to thank the staff at Alloga for their continued generosity as you have all helped us raise funds.

“You are making a huge difference to people’s lives.

”Thank you to Mike and Charlene for donating the prize.

”Without it, we would not have achieved this.”

Jayne Johnson and Dianne Moon have been close friends since last year. They have raised thousands for local charities.

The pair contacted the hospice, asking the staff what gifts they would like with the money raised.

Staff requested a coffee maker – but Jayne and Dianne raised enough funds to buy a coffee maker, a drinks chiller, ice maker and bean bags for staff to relax on.

Hospice staff Amy Robinson and Heather Callighan, in a joint statement, said: “We are overwhelmed with the kindness shown to our staff.

”We really appreciate the staff at Alloga for thinking about us at the hospice.”

Dianne said: “We want to say a big thank you to the amazing staff at John Eastwood Hospice for making us feel so welcome, we hope you enjoy the gifts.