Police help Sutton paramedic get back on the road after bike theft

Dan Roizer, aged 30, had spoken of his shock after his black Carrera mountain bike, worth about £370,was pinched during his shift in the accident and emergency unit on June 21, saying: “What a way to treat NHS staff who try to help people every day – you’d half-expect it outside a supermarket or somewhere like that, but for someone to actually take a pair of cutters with the intention of stealing a bike from a hospital site is not great.”

Police have been investigating – and also working to secure a new bike for Dan with the support of Nix Cycles, of Brook Street, Sutton.

Dan, of Sutton, said: “People are in hospital because they are ill or work there, and for someone to steal from either just shocked me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Roizer, second from right, with his new bike thanks to Nix Cycles and police.

“It was very inconvenient and potentially a major expense for me to replace. It felt gutting as I had just finished a long shift helping people.

“I was over the moon when a police officer got in touch with me to say they were going to find a replacement. I’m really grateful to Nottinghamshire Police and Nix Cycles.”

The force secured a temporary bike for Dan and worked with Nix to find a permanent replacementm, with the team at Nix building Dan a new Mongoose mountain bike.

Officers from the Ashfield Operation Reacher team have also charged a suspect in connection with the theft.

Ben Grundy, aged 37, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, has been released on bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court later this month charged with theft.

Sergeant James Brown, of the Ashfield Operation Reacher team, said: “When we heard what had happened we were delighted to help Dan get back on the road.

“It was also a great bit of teamwork to arrest and charge a suspect in connection with this theft.