Volunteers can help with improving services, research and providing better healthcare.

The John Eastwood Hospice Trust supports its NHS partners in the organisation and the delivery of specialist palliative care services both in the John Eastwood Hospice and in the community.

If you would like to get involved email [email protected] or call 01623 622626 Ext 333 or 334.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...