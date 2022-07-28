Green Flag success for seven parks and nature reserves in Mansfield for seventh year running

The green spaces which have achieved the coveted standard in the district are Carr Bank Park, Titchfield Park and King George V Park, all in Mansfield, plus Peafield Park and Yeoman Hill Park, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and two Local Nature Reserves at Quarry Lane, Mansfield, and The Carrs, in Warsop.

The success will be marked tonight (Thursday, July 28) by the lighting up of the Bentinck Memorial in the Market Place in green.

Mansfield's seven join a record number of parks and open spaces nationwide to be awarded the internationally recognised quality mark for parks and green spaces this year.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Leisure and Environment, said: "Seven Green Flags for seven years on the trot is no mean achievement.

"The work required by the council's dedicated Parks team and our invaluable Friends groups to reach the exacting Green Flag standards is phenomenal.

"We are always looking to expand the number of parks that reach this standard and establishing a Friends group for a particular open space is key to achieving this.

"Setting up a Friends group also allows a community to access funding streams and various grants that are not available to the council itself so this can bring about improvements much sooner.

"Being a Friend can be a great way to meet new people and get fitter and also enables people to make a rewarding and satisfying contribution to their community.

"These groups do amazing voluntary work in our parks and nature reserves all year round and in all weathers. We cannot thank them enough."

The council is committed to maintaining and improving the standards of its green spaces as part of its wider Place and Wellbeing strategies to attract more visitors to the district and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Among the sports and activities which can be enjoyed all year round in the council's 134 parks, recreation grounds, open spaces and nature reserves, are: tennis, petanque, football, golf, outdoor gym equipment, cycling and children’s play equipment.

Anyone who would like to get involved as a volunteer at any of Mansfield's parks and green spaces can contact the Parks team by emailing [email protected]

