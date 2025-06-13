Harley Fox: Tributes to victim following fatal assault at Huthwaite pub

Police have charged a suspect in a fatal assault over the weekend, as family members pay tribute to Harley Fox.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley Fox sustained serious injuries in a village pub beer garden, around 9.10pm on Sunday (June 8).

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital, following the incident outside the Market Inn, on Main Street, Huthwaite.

Another man was also assaulted at the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of Harley Fox, provided by his family.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Fox was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday (June 10).

His family has now released a tribute, which read: “Harley was absolutely devoted to his family and there are no words that can even begin to express the devastation felt by everyone who knew him.

“He is loved by so many, had the biggest heart and was always the first person to help anyone in need.

“He was so full of life and lived it to the max.

“Motorbikes, boats, go-karts – in fact engines of any kind – and he was happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harley, we love you so much. Fly high until we meet again.”

Suspect Dilon Price, 30, has been charged with manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Price, of Back Lane, Sutton, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 13.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Fox’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specially trained officers have been supporting them over the last few days and this support will remain in place.

“We are now able to announce that a charge has been made, so would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist our investigation so far.”