Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Richard Gayer, 61, of The Spinney, Nuthall, admitted: criminal damage and assault by beating. Compensation: £1000. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Restraining order.
Luke Bergin, 33, of Manor Road, Eastwood, admitted harassment without violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Restraining order.
Gavin Causer, 41, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £272. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.
Callum Jackson, 42, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.
Laura Pearce, 31, of Grindon Crescent, Bulwell, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Cristian-george Simionescu, 47, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, admitted: use a motor vehicle / trailer with tyre with any of the ply / cord exposed, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £120. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £48.
David Scotney, 42, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £66.64.
Philip Humphries, 32, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £300. Fine: £60.
Steven Anderson, 41, of St Chads Close, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle-duster. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Fine: £40.
Kenrick Pitter, 52, of Corben Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Disqualification period: 28 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.
James McBrien, 27, of Swinton Rise, Ravenshead, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
David Roe, 47, of Highbury Walk, Bulwell, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £254. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks.
Yuoh Fang, 41, of Swan Lane, New Ollerton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, possess / control a false / improperly obtained / another person’s identity document, and fail to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 3 years.
Iulian-florin Gheorghe, 21, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 8. Fine: £346. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £138.
Brandon Wass, 20, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Football banning order: 3 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Jake Lamb, 25, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Football banning order: 3 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Michael Paddon, 37, of Third Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: common assault, assault by beating, and threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place. Imprisonment period: 10 months, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.
Andrew Cocker, 45, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26.
Damien Rowett, 33, of Dozen Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a hammer. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.
Gavin Clarke, 48, of Beazley Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Compensation: £101. Fine: £40.
Connor Slaney, 26, of Sylvan Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £1,333. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £533.
Kayleigh Gascoyne, 36, of Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120.
Courtney Tyson, 19, of Markham Close, Ollerton, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Hannah Lavery, 39, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and common assault. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £250.
Ryan Yemm, 42, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Fine: £750.