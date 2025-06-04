Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Richard Gayer, 61, of The Spinney, Nuthall, admitted: criminal damage and assault by beating. Compensation: £1000. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Restraining order.

Luke Bergin, 33, of Manor Road, Eastwood, admitted harassment without violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200. Restraining order.

Gavin Causer, 41, of Bernard Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £272. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Callum Jackson, 42, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.

Laura Pearce, 31, of Grindon Crescent, Bulwell, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Cristian-george Simionescu, 47, of Dale Lane, Blidworth, admitted: use a motor vehicle / trailer with tyre with any of the ply / cord exposed, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 6. Fine: £120. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £48.

David Scotney, 42, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Compensation: £66.64.

Philip Humphries, 32, of Jephson Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £300. Fine: £60.

Steven Anderson, 41, of St Chads Close, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a knuckle-duster. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Fine: £40.

Kenrick Pitter, 52, of Corben Gardens, Bulwell, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Disqualification period: 28 months. Fine: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80.

James McBrien, 27, of Swinton Rise, Ravenshead, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £120. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

David Roe, 47, of Highbury Walk, Bulwell, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £254. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks.

Yuoh Fang, 41, of Swan Lane, New Ollerton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, possess / control a false / improperly obtained / another person’s identity document, and fail to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable. Imprisonment period: 26 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 3 years.

Iulian-florin Gheorghe, 21, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Disqualification period: 6 months, notional penalty points: 8. Fine: £346. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £138.

Brandon Wass, 20, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Football banning order: 3 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Jake Lamb, 25, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Football banning order: 3 years. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Michael Paddon, 37, of Third Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: common assault, assault by beating, and threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place. Imprisonment period: 10 months, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £200. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187.

Andrew Cocker, 45, of Longstone Way, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26.

Damien Rowett, 33, of Dozen Drive, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a hammer. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154.

Gavin Clarke, 48, of Beazley Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £16. Compensation: £101. Fine: £40.

Connor Slaney, 26, of Sylvan Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £1,333. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £533.

Kayleigh Gascoyne, 36, of Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 46 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £300. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120.

Courtney Tyson, 19, of Markham Close, Ollerton, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Hannah Lavery, 39, of Brunner Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and common assault. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £250.

Ryan Yemm, 42, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, admitted: common assault of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Fine: £750.