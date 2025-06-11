Murder suspect arrested following fatal assault outside Huthwaite pub

A man has now died following an assault outside a pub in Huthwaite.

Officers attended the Market Inn, in Main Street, Huthwaite, around 9.10pm on Sunday, June 8.

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries after being assaulted in a pub beer garden.

Police don’t believe any weapons were used in the incident.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the injured man was pronounced dead in hospital on Tuesday, June 10.

Detectives have been carrying out extensive local inquiries and analysing CCTV footage since Sunday’s assault.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested today (June 11) on suspicion of murder.

Police have also arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 31-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of affray has been released without any further action.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d firstly like to pass on my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.

“They are currently being supported by specially trained officers through what must be an incredibly distressing time.

“We can confirm that this is now a murder investigation and that a suspect has been located and arrested on suspicion of this offence.

“I’d once again ask that anyone who saw what happened, or has any relevant information, CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or phone footage, shares it with us, if they haven’t done so yet.

“Every piece of information we receive, however small or insignificant it may initially seem, has the potential to be the evidence we need to solve a case.”

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 635 of June 8, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.