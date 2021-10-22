Elsie Novell suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disorder characterised by weakness and muscle wasting.

English Rose Estate Agents, run by Julie Cotterill and Jessica Blacklock, organised a fundraiser, to help after hearing she needed a new electric wheelchair, as she had outgrown her old one.

The agency, at Kingsway Court, annually supports a local person and asks people to nominate a worthy cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Rose estate agents at Kirkby present a cheque to seven-year-old Elsie Novell who needs a new wheelchair. Seen here are English Rose company director Julie Cotterill presenting the cheque to Elsie Novell and her mum Charlotte Novell.

Julie said: “Elsie’s name was mentioned by quite a few people, so we chose her. We didn’t expect to raise more than last year due to the current climate, but we smashed it.”

Elsie dropped by the office to receive the cheque and heard how the money was raised, which included 10-year-old twins who sold their toys at yard sales and did a chest wax on Liam Watson, raising £400.

Julie added: “Elsie was very emotional when we told her what everyone had done, especially when about the twins Ellie and Izzie selling their toys. Bless her.”

Other events included Kirkby man Lee Hannant organising a charity football match with Ashfield people taking part. He raised over £1,000. Elsie came to watch and support the event.

Kim Davies, of Kimi d’s Childminding, organised a sponsored event at a sports day, also raising over £1,000, Taryn Gotheridge from Ink it Black organised a tattoo raffle and raised over £200, Manton House Print Ltd and Judy Blewitt of Mapplewells School both sold raffle tickets. A table top sale a Kirkby horse show and large raffle was organised by English Rose.

“The community of Ashfield came together to support this event by buying raffle tickets and local small business’s donating raffle prizes which we are very grateful for as we know times are difficult,” Julie said.

"Big companies didn’t want to know, but as ever it was the small local businesses and people with the least who gave the most.”

"We would really like to thank all the community and businesses in Kirkby who helped, including Through the Looking Glass Tea Room, Kirkby Sales and Exchange and Lollys’ Cakes, Kimberly Davies, to name just a few who supported this event, we are so very grateful.”