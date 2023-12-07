Groundbreaking ceremony for start of construction on new special school building in Mansfield Woodhouse

Community leaders and school representatives marked the official start of construction work on a new special school building in Mansfield Woodhouse with a “groundbreaking” ceremony.

This week, staff and students from Yeoman Park Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, were accompanied by representatives from the department for education and Nottinghamshire Council, alongside developers BAM, to mark the official breaking of the ground at the site for a new school building.

The academy, which is part of Diverse Academies Trust, provides a highly specialised education for children and young people with profound and multiple learning difficulties, including autism and those with developmental and sensory impairments.

The school was identified as was one of the first 50 to be selected for upgrading as part of the government’s 10-year, multi-wave rebuilding programme for schools.

This week, staff and students from Yeoman Park Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, were accompanied by representatives from the department for education and Nottinghamshire Council, alongside developers BAM, to mark the official breaking of the ground at the site for a new school building. Photo by Thomas Kozak.

Courtney Hoop, principal at Yeoman Park Academy said: “This is a significant milestone in our academy’s history and a development which I know will have a life changing impact on our community for many years to come.

“Our whole staff team work extremely hard to deliver an inspiring and aspirational curriculum for our children and young people, who range from age three to 18 years old.

“We’re all incredibly excited at the prospect of being able to widen this to more families in the future, within start-of-the-art facilities that will make such a difference to the experience of all our pupils.”

With site preparations now complete, developers BAM are set to commence construction of the new purpose built school, which will be located on land close to the current academy building.

Steve Roome, construction director at BAM, said: “Our longstanding partnership with the department for education has seen us deliver many projects across the length and breadth of the UK.

“We’re delighted to be here breaking ground on the brand-new Yeoman Park Academy.

Our values align with those of the academy, to inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.

“We are also dedicated to creating a brighter and sustainable tomorrow.