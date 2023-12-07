Couple who stole more than £30K in goods from Tesco stores finally snared in Mansfield

A couple who raided Tesco stores across the country in a £30,000 shoplifting spree were finally snared in Mansfield.

Marian Oprescu targeted the retailer on multiple occasions between February and August this year – with his partner Alexandra Radu joining him on a number of occasions.

The pair were caught following an investigation led by Nottinghamshire Police, which was launched after a string of thefts at Tesco Extra in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield.

Inquiries found stores were targeted across multiple counties including Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Northumberland, Staffordshire, Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire, Cambridgeshire, Yorkshire and County Durham.

The couple were finally snared following raids in Mansfield

They mostly stole cosmetics, alcohol, washing detergent and health and beauty items by removing security tags before leaving the stores without paying.

In total, at least £30,000 worth of products were stolen in the six-month spree between February 23 and August 30 this year.

The worst day of offending took place on July 25, when Oprescu stole almost £10,000 of products from three Tesco stores – in Northallerton, North Yorkshire as well as two stores in Stockton-on-Tees near Middlesbrough.

He also stole £7,000 worth of printer ink at a Tesco store in Northumbria on March 20.

Some of the stolen items

Radu’s offending was less prolific, having accompanied Oprescu on part of the six-month shoplifting spree, the court heard.

Her most prolific day was on August 15, when she and Oprescu stole approximately £3,000 worth of goods from two Tesco stores in Mansfield – in both Jubilee Way South and Chesterfield Road South.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the couple’s offending was brought to an end when Nottinghamshire Police arrested them at their North Lincolnshire home on 6 September, with a huge haul of stolen items subsequently found during a search of the address.

Marian Oprescu (pictured) was jailed for two years and three months, while Alexandra Radu had her sentence deferred. As she has not been jailed, police have not released her custody photograph.

Oprescu, aged 27, went on to plead guilty to 27 shop thefts worth approximately £25,000, while Radu, 24, pleaded guilty to seven shop thefts worth around £6,000.

The couple, of Buckingham Street North, Scunthorpe, were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday (5 December).

Oprescu was jailed for two years and three months, while Radu’s sentencing was deferred for six months. A judge told Radu she will avoid a prison sentence if she commits no further offences before her next court appearance.

Sergeant Louise Ellis, of the Nottingham City Priority Crime Team, which led the investigation, said:

“This was an intelligence-led investigation that involved more than 200 hours of work from ourselves and Tesco, who played a key role in gathering the evidence needed to put Oprescu and Radu before the courts.

“Together they caused significant harm to stores across the country and we are pleased to see them face the consequences of their persistent offending.

“Retail crime has been high on the public agenda and Nottinghamshire Police are leading the way in tackling the problem by working in partnership with large retailers.

“By working together and streamlining processes, we are able to bring offenders to justice quicker and easier than ever before.