Photos: 15 retro finds from the Mansfield Woodhouse community in 2007

Here are 15 throwback photos from Mansfield Woodhouse.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:14 BST

In these photos from Mansfield Woodhouse – ranging from community events to grand openings – do you recognise anyone?

School cooks from left, Alison Rodgers, Jenny Warnes, Christine Foley and Bonnie Pollard prepared to battle in the heats of 'School Chef of the Year' at Manor School, Mansfield Woodhouse, back in 2007.

1. Cooking up competition

School cooks from left, Alison Rodgers, Jenny Warnes, Christine Foley and Bonnie Pollard prepared to battle in the heats of 'School Chef of the Year' at Manor School, Mansfield Woodhouse, back in 2007. Photo: Anne Shelley

Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. Year: 2007

2. Robin Hood memories

Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. Year: 2007 Photo: Anne Shelley

Anne Whitehouse of Fal Paddock, Mansfield Woodhouse, with granddaughter Millie and grandson Daniel.

3. 2007 family photo

Anne Whitehouse of Fal Paddock, Mansfield Woodhouse, with granddaughter Millie and grandson Daniel. Photo: Shirley Watson

North Notts Asian Women's Association Diwali celebration. Pictured are organisers of the event at the Sherwood Miners Welfare Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse. Year: 2007

4. Community celebration

North Notts Asian Women's Association Diwali celebration. Pictured are organisers of the event at the Sherwood Miners Welfare Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse. Year: 2007 Photo: Shirley Watson

