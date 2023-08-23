Here are 15 throwback photos from Mansfield Woodhouse.
1. Cooking up competition
School cooks from left, Alison Rodgers, Jenny Warnes, Christine Foley and Bonnie Pollard prepared to battle in the heats of 'School Chef of the Year' at Manor School, Mansfield Woodhouse, back in 2007. Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Robin Hood memories
Foundation pupils at Robin Hood Primary School meet up with Sherwood Forest legend Robin Hood when he visited the Mansfield Woodhouse School with a sapling from the Major Oak. Year: 2007 Photo: Anne Shelley
3. 2007 family photo
Anne Whitehouse of Fal Paddock, Mansfield Woodhouse, with granddaughter Millie and grandson Daniel. Photo: Shirley Watson
4. Community celebration
North Notts Asian Women's Association Diwali celebration. Pictured are organisers of the event at the Sherwood Miners Welfare Centre in Mansfield Woodhouse. Year: 2007 Photo: Shirley Watson