Grieving family pay tribute to ‘friend to many’ following fatal crash in Mansfield

Motorcyclist Nigel Osler was fatally injured after colliding with a lorry at the junction of the A60 Nottingham Road and the A617 Sherwood Way South, close to West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield, on Wednesday, July 12, at about 4am.

Mr Osler, from Derbyshire, who was riding to work as a lorry driver, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, later that day.

His family said: “Nigel was a husband, dad, grandad, brother and friend to many.

Nigel Osler died following a collision with a lorry. (Image: Nottinghamshire Police)

“What he went through was truly devastating and the resulting injuries were fatal. He loved his motorbikes and with his years of experience on the roads, took safety very seriously.

“It is sadly ironic that he was riding to work to start his shift as an HGV driver.

“We would like to thank those who have shared heart-warming words of support at this incredibly tough time for us all.

"If anything good can come from this, please be more aware on roads to prevent horrific tragedies like this from happening to others."

The junction and surrounding roads were closed for eight hours while investigation work was carried out at the scene.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and – as with all road traffic collisions where people are killed or seriously injured – we are working hard to understand exactly what happened.