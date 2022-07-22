Green light for trio of key projects designed to kickstart Mansfield

The Mansfield Place Board has backed spending £4.4 million of Mansfield’s £12.3m Town’s Fund allocation on the three projects, including Destination Mansfield, Berry Hill Park and SMART Mansfield.

They aim to tackle some of the economic challenges the area faces, including improving connectivity and the physical environment.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor and board member, said: “The Towns Fund gives the council and its partners an opportunity to fundamentally transform the future economy for people living and working in Mansfield.“These projects should eventually bring better connectivity to Mansfield and far-reaching improvements to one of our parks to help make this area a more vibrant place to live and visit.”

Mansfield's Berry Hill Park, which is to undergo a transformation to create a destination for families.

The £3.27m Berry Hill Destination Park scheme, which includes £2.94m from the fund, aims to redevelop the park and make it more accessible, including a new visitor centre, café, adventure play area and performance space along with improvements to paths.

SMART Mansfield, which is to receive £1m, aims to improve internet connectivity and allow the use of smart technology in both rural areas and in the town centre.

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: “It would also be used to show live parking information after research for this project revealed many visitors found inadequate signage to town centre car parks were a deterrent to visiting.”

The third project, Destination Mansfield, aims to ‘redefine and rebrand the district as a place of choice in which to live, work and visit’.

The £715,000 project, including £500,000 from the fund, will see improved event and cultural activities over three years, including trails and festivals to highlight Mansfield’s history and heritage, improve perception of the area and increase the number of visitors.

Work on the projects will now begin, with the aim of them being completed by 2025.