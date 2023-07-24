Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report, the council said permission was sought to convert Loxley Lodge “to spa use to include reception, seven. treatment rooms, relaxation room, dining room, kitchen, slumber room and office” and the garage and attached barns to “a pool/steam/sauna with changing rooms”, with an extension to provide a plant room, with “an outdoor sunken Jacuzzi located to the rear”.

Loxley Lodge, on Grays Drive, Ravenshead. (Photo by: Zoopla)

A planning statement by Marrons Planning, on behalf of Sooriah Investments, accompanying the application says: “A food offer would be required to provide for the needs of spa visitors, for lunches and refreshments, although no on-site hot food preparation would be undertaken.

"There would be a maximum of eight day spa guests at the premises at any one time, attending via two sessions per day, 10am-4pm and 4-8pm.

“It is possible additional customers would also attend for beauty treatments who are not using the spa. A maximum of six additional guests would be allowed on any given day.

“Both the day spa and beauticians would be controlled by appointment, as the applicant is keen to ensure the spa remains tranquil and a quiet, intimate experience for guests. Visitors would not be staying overnight.”

The scheme is expected to create six full-time jobs within the spa, plus a further two positions for “cleaning and maintenance purposes”.

Approving the scheme, the council said: “Given only modest external alterations are proposed to the buildings and the scale, design and appearance of the proposed single-storey extension to the proposed pool building, it is not considered the development would result in any harm to the character and appearance of the site.