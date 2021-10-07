In all its grandeur, here is Loxley Lodge. The six-bedroom home is set in more than two acres of private grounds.

'Simply staggering' £1.675 million home in heart of Ravenshead

It might knock you back more than £1.6 million – but this home in Ravenshead, described as ‘simply staggering’, is proof that you get what you pay for.

By Richard Silverwood
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:30 pm

Loxley Lodge, on Grays Drive, is a six-bedroom, detached house that comes with a separate, chic, chalet-style property called Woodman’s Cottage, which has two bedrooms.

Its Zoopla listing, which can be found here, says it “offers unrivalled living, suitable for a variety of uses”. Maybe a large family would want to move in, or it could be converted into part-commercial use.

Loxley Lodge is set in two acres of private grounds. All the buildings were constructed to an extremely high standard, with fine Yorkshire-brick detailing and first-class finishes. They are neatly arranged around a central, ornamental garden, with a courtyard that is even suitable for use as a helipad.

A five-car garage is attached to a Spanish-style kitchen, while additional buildings include a barn, kennel, storeroom and a wonderful kitchen-garden that could be converted into a swimming pool.

This property is on the market with Nest Seekers International for £1,675,000.

1. Class and beauty

A view from a different angle of the Ravenshead property. Class and beauty.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Fine garden

This shot gives you an idea of the fine garden that comes with the home. Excellently maintained.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Spectacular reception hall

As you enter Loxley Lodge, you are greeted by this spectacular, double-height reception hall, with hardwood flooring. It has a split staircase, leading to a galleried landing.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Mighty sitting room

The mighty sitting-room, with its exposed brickwork, wooden beams, Inglenook fireplace and wood burner. It even has a fitted music-system.

Photo: Zoopla

