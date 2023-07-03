Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 26, 2023:

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

26 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree;

23 Cambria Road, Pleasley: Single-storey side and rear extension;

21 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey flat-roofed rear extension with associated alterations including render to rear extension and front and side elevations of existing house;

24 Edmonton Road, Clipstone: First-floor side extension;

67 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Garden shed;

10 Cornwall Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and insertion of first-floor obscure glazed window;

109 Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to six trees;

31 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension with dormer to front, raise ridge height, dormer to rear, single-storey rear extension and canopy to front;

9 The Woodlands, Mansfield: Remove existing ramp structure and construct disabled ramp to allow access to dwelling;

52 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erect two portal-framed buildings and associated parking.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Unit 1 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Replacement electric vehicle charging infrastructure with substation and further structures for metering and safe connection. Conditional permission;

Lindhurst Lodge, 3 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: First-floor front and side extension. Conditional permission;

185 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;

1 Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;

38 Carisbrook Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

125 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side, single-storey front and single-storey rear extension with associated alterations. Conditional permission;

Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;

Land adjacent Rock Lodge, 83 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Dwelling. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

8 Church Street, Kirkby: Change of use from shop to hot food take-away, external staircase to first floor and single-storey rear extension;

Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby: Extension to existing building and new storage building;

20 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Internal alterations to two shared residential buildings to form six self-contained residential units;

5 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: ATM and advertisement consent for ATM;

3A Sandown Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory;

25 Banks Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension, hip to gable extension with rear dormer window and thermal insulation, render;

1 Springmeadow, Kirkby: Dwelling.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Street record, Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Add four dwellings to site where previously a pumping station was proposed. Refused;

54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office to residential flat complete with new windows, retain existing flat at first floor. Conditional permission;

The Cottage, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, single-storey detached garage and new access to Woodhouse Lane. Conditional permission;

2 Main Road, Kirkby: Conversion and extension to garage to form dwelling. Refused;

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

31 Garden Avenue, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension to extend kitchen/dining;

The Rectory, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Works to various trees;

39 Main Street, Palterton: Change of use from vacant residential property to micropub and external alterations to the building.

3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of garages and outbuildings.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

18 Newbarn Close, Shirebrook: Convert existing garage into habitable space. Approved;

79 High Street, Tibshelf: Single-storey extension to the rear/side. Conditional permission;

21 Gray Fallow, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Extend and enclose lean-to porch to front. Conditional permission;

39 High Street, South Normanton: Projection of images on a loop to the wall at first-floor level. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of Hollycroft, Long Lane, Shirebrook: Barn conversion into two dwellings. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Works to change ground levels.

12 Main Street, Papplewick: Works to trees;

17 Main Street, Papplewick: 2.45m-high pergola at the rear of an existing detached garage, to the rear, atop a pre-existing small area of decking;

39 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Fell silver birch trees.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

2 New Cottages, Sandy Lane, Ravenshead: Replacement of conservatory with wraparound side extension, replacement windows and door and rendering, new garden room. Conditional permission;

Land at Cornwater Fields, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Substation. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

38 Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension to existing property;

10 Powell Court, Farnsfield: Sliding doors, Juliette balcony and two rooflights to first floor of the rear elevation;

Wheatsheaf Cottage, Main Street, Farnsfield: Removal of front dwarf perimeter brick wall and shrubs and replace with black metal railings and gate;

Hawthorne Cottage, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension, car port and porch plus driveway to be widened and two trees removed.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

33 Main Street, Blidworth: Driveway and dropped kerb. Approved;

22 Allendale Road, Rainworth: Works to trees. Approved;

