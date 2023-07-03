Green light for McDonald’s bigger Mac plans among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planning applications
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, June 26, 2023:
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
26 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield: Works to tree;
23 Cambria Road, Pleasley: Single-storey side and rear extension;
21 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield: Single-storey flat-roofed rear extension with associated alterations including render to rear extension and front and side elevations of existing house;
24 Edmonton Road, Clipstone: First-floor side extension;
67 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse: Garden shed;
10 Cornwall Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension and insertion of first-floor obscure glazed window;
109 Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to six trees;
31 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side extension with dormer to front, raise ridge height, dormer to rear, single-storey rear extension and canopy to front;
9 The Woodlands, Mansfield: Remove existing ramp structure and construct disabled ramp to allow access to dwelling;
52 Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erect two portal-framed buildings and associated parking.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
Unit 1 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Replacement electric vehicle charging infrastructure with substation and further structures for metering and safe connection. Conditional permission;
Lindhurst Lodge, 3 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: First-floor front and side extension. Conditional permission;
185 Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Refused;
1 Woodhouse Court, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to three trees. Conditional permission;
38 Carisbrook Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
125 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side, single-storey front and single-storey rear extension with associated alterations. Conditional permission;
Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Removal of tree. Conditional permission;
Land adjacent Rock Lodge, 83 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Dwelling. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
8 Church Street, Kirkby: Change of use from shop to hot food take-away, external staircase to first floor and single-storey rear extension;
Concrete Product Works, Summit Close, Kirkby: Extension to existing building and new storage building;
20 Alfreton Road, Sutton: Internal alterations to two shared residential buildings to form six self-contained residential units;
5 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby: ATM and advertisement consent for ATM;
3A Sandown Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory;
25 Banks Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey side extension, hip to gable extension with rear dormer window and thermal insulation, render;
1 Springmeadow, Kirkby: Dwelling.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
Street record, Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Add four dwellings to site where previously a pumping station was proposed. Refused;
54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office to residential flat complete with new windows, retain existing flat at first floor. Conditional permission;
The Cottage, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton: Two-storey side extension, single-storey detached garage and new access to Woodhouse Lane. Conditional permission;
2 Main Road, Kirkby: Conversion and extension to garage to form dwelling. Refused;
Mcdonald’s Restaurant, King’s Mill Road East, Sutton: Alterations to elevations to include extensions, new shop front, replacement drive-thru booths with an additional booth for fast forward ordering, relocated entrance lobby with new doors and two new access door,s extended corral area, cladding, widening. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
31 Garden Avenue, Shirebrook: Single-storey rear extension to extend kitchen/dining;
The Rectory, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Works to various trees;
39 Main Street, Palterton: Change of use from vacant residential property to micropub and external alterations to the building.
3 Rockley Cottages, Green Lane, Stony Houghton: Retention of garages and outbuildings.
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
18 Newbarn Close, Shirebrook: Convert existing garage into habitable space. Approved;
79 High Street, Tibshelf: Single-storey extension to the rear/side. Conditional permission;
21 Gray Fallow, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Extend and enclose lean-to porch to front. Conditional permission;
39 High Street, South Normanton: Projection of images on a loop to the wall at first-floor level. Conditional permission;
Land to the rear of Hollycroft, Long Lane, Shirebrook: Barn conversion into two dwellings. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:
214 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Works to change ground levels.
12 Main Street, Papplewick: Works to trees;
17 Main Street, Papplewick: 2.45m-high pergola at the rear of an existing detached garage, to the rear, atop a pre-existing small area of decking;
39 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Fell silver birch trees.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
2 New Cottages, Sandy Lane, Ravenshead: Replacement of conservatory with wraparound side extension, replacement windows and door and rendering, new garden room. Conditional permission;
Land at Cornwater Fields, Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Substation. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
38 Haywood Oaks Lane, Blidworth: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension to existing property;
10 Powell Court, Farnsfield: Sliding doors, Juliette balcony and two rooflights to first floor of the rear elevation;
Wheatsheaf Cottage, Main Street, Farnsfield: Removal of front dwarf perimeter brick wall and shrubs and replace with black metal railings and gate;
Hawthorne Cottage, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension, car port and porch plus driveway to be widened and two trees removed.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
33 Main Street, Blidworth: Driveway and dropped kerb. Approved;
22 Allendale Road, Rainworth: Works to trees. Approved;
6 Forest Road, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension: Prior approval not required.