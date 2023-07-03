Dean Hearn, aged 42, of Wayford Walk, Bulwell, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court, after admitting to three counts of burglary and one count of theft.

Two vehicles were stolen from a business on the Blenheim Industrial Estate, Bulwell, after entry was forced to the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A car and three high-value bicycles were also taken during a house burglary on Webb Ellis Road, Kirkby.

Dean Hearn was jailed for 12 months at Nottingham Crown Court

Entry was also forced to a house on Osbourne Close, Watnall, and a handbag containing a small amount of cash, a purse, and bank cards was taken.

Hean was jailed for a total of three years and four months for his involvement in the crimes committed between September 22 and October 14 in 2017.

He was also handed a 12-month sentence, to be served concurrently, for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Andrea Brown, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Hearn's conviction and sentencing came as a result of a joint investigation involving detectives and force intelligence analysts who were able to interpret mobile phone data.

"Burglary is an extremely upsetting crime for the victims whose homes and businesses are targeted.

"This series of offences had a big impact on a number of people and thankfully we have now brought Hearn to justice in connection with them.

“We understand how upsetting burglaries can be, which is why tackling and reducing burglary remains a priority for the force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad