Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, June 12, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

The Samworth Church Academy, Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield: Installation of detention basin, landscape bunds and extension of internal access road;

Linney, viewed from Southwell Road West, Mansfield.

79 Skegby Lane, Mansfield: Side balcony;

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Rosemary Street, Mansfield: Works to two trees;

5 Leam Glen, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension;

97 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey garden basement extension;

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood.

66 Little Barn Lane, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension;

12 Millway, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use from window manufacturing to facilitate a working brewery and tap room.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

5 Leam Glen, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Approved;

24 Chaucer Street, Mansfield: Dormer extension to rear. Approved;

46 Shakespeare Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

Lindisfarne, 7 Norfolk Drive, Mansfield: Removal of three trees. Conditional permission;

1 Rufford Avenue, Mansfield: Removal of two trees and work to three trees. Conditional permission;

6 Toothill Lane, Mansfield: Wrought iron gate to entrance with two wall brackets and six window ledges for security grilles. Conditional permission;

58 Argyle Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension with raised height wheelchair access ramp. Conditional permission;

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop: Detached timber frame coach house building within rear garden. Conditional permission;

2 Cockle Close, Mansfield: First-floor front extension. Conditional permission;

7 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: Dormer to rear. Approved;

Linney Group, Adamsway, Mansfield: Installation of solar PV energy. Conditional permission;

Land to the east of Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Two holiday lodges and wild flower meadow: Refused;

44 Budby Crescent, Meden Vale: Two-storey side, single-storey rear and single-storey front extensions with raised patio to rear. Conditional permission;

10-16 Church Side, Mansfield: Fascia sign. Conditional permission;

Redbrick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop: Change of use of hotel function room to five two-bedroom holiday lets. Conditional permission;

6 Eskdale Close, Mansfield: Change of use of residential dwelling to small children’s home for maximum of two children. Conditional permission;

Fernlea, 7 Northfield Lane, Pleasley Vale: Conversion of garage to residential dwelling. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 22 Park Avenue, Mansfield: Detached dwelling with associated car parking. Conditional permission;

5 Haywood Court, Rainworth: Works to tree: Refused;

23 Church Street, Mansfield: Change of use to provide single dwelling above existing shop unit/hot food takeaway and provide improved access to existing residential unit to front, upper floors. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

4 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground floor shop to residential flat retaining existing flat above;

18 Greenwood Avenue, Huthwaite: Single-storey rear extension;

Portland College, Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood: Extension of woodland activity centre comprising of high rope activities, sensory garden, additional bike trail, woodland archery range, parallel assault course, bouldering play adjacent to coffee shop, additional trail to connect to donkey sanctuary, and animal shelter;

13 Main Road, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

123 Church Lane, Selston: Vehicular access;

7 School Hill, Annesley: Single storey extension;

4 Cavendish Street, Sutton: Rear single storey extension;

Shepherd’s Lane Farm, Shepherd’s Lane, Sutton: Two storey rear extension;

57 Common Road, Huthwaite: Raised patio area.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land adjacent 113 Beck Lane, Sutton: Nine dwellings. Refused;

10 Market Place, Huthwaite: Two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission;

12 Quarrydale Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

25 Stoney Lane, Selston: Two-storey side extension, single-storey front and rear extension. Conditional permission;

61 Main Street, Huthwaite: Change of use from residential to residential and removal business. Refused;

10 Cross Lane, Huthwaite: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

141 Park Lane, Pinxton: Raising ground level to create level area by back filling and retaining wall with 1.36m fence on top, access steps and raising of manhole access hatch;

23 Ridgeway, Langwith Junction: Single-storey side extension;

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of empty building previously used as office space to four single-bedroom apartments;

10 Azalea Close, South Normanton: Liquefied petroleum gas HGV fuelling station;

14-16 Saw Pit Lane, Tibshelf: Three loading docks with adjustable height dock levellers and sunken ramp access;

21 Elm Tree Avenue, Shirebrook: Fence;

Westhouses Methodist Church, Alfreton Road, Westhouses: Change of use to residential.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Site of former Plug & Feathers, The Hill, Glapwell: Installation of various signage including seven-metre totem, directional signage, clearance bar, menu board, order canopy, menu board, wordmark fascia sign, fascia sign and internally mounted roundel. Conditional permission;

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Victorian-style greenhouse within garden. Conditional permission;

School House, Hawking Lane, Stainsby: Replacement log store/garden shed to front. Conditional permission;

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

164 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension, conversion of covered way to living accommodation and internal alterations. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Cotton Mill Cottage, Southwell Road, Farnsfield: Tree works;

15 The Ridgeway, Farnsfield: Single-storey rear extension, two-storey front extension, chimney stack to side elevation, including render;

The Willows, Maida Lane, Ollerton: Single-storey rear extension with rear elevation external material change to render.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Land at Devonshire Drive, Ollerton: Ten-metre light pole. No objection;

Land off Clipstone Road, Edwinstowe: Site manager dwelling. Approved;