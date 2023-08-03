Urban Developments has secured reserved matters planning permission for 40 affordable homes in the village of Church Warsop in Mansfield.

The two-storey homes will deliver a mix of properties.

Properties will include 26 semi-detached two-bed houses, eight terraced two-beds, two semi-detached two-beds.

Illustrative image supplied by Den Architecture.

And the remaining properties will be four-bedroom homes.

Nick Gould, managing director at Urban Developments, said: “This will be a distinctive, high quality development.

“It will provide a variety of affordable homes to meet the needs of the area.

“Well located, within easy reach of Warsop town centre and a good public transport network, it will benefit the local economy.

“We will also deliver local training and apprenticeship opportunities during construction.”

Urban Group (York) is an independent development and construction provider.

The company is said to offer high quality, sustainable building solutions to a wide range of housing, retail and commercial clients.

The 3.1 acre site is predominantly tree lined and new landscaping is also proposed.

A new access will be provided from Wood Lane, with the public footpaths on the eastern edge retained.

Providing family homes, designed in line with the Building for Life principles, the scheme aims to improve the visual amenity of the site.

Designed by Den Architecture, Urban Group will deliver the development with local sub-contractors, on behalf of a registered housing provider.

Plans show the development includes sustainability measures for the homes, including air source heat pumps.

This means gas-free homes, and electric vehicle car charging points.

As well as delivering new housing developments for local authorities and housing associations, Urban Group also provides decarbonisation

options to propel properties up the crucial Energy Performance Certification bands.

The company’s website – www.urbangroup.co.uk – outlines that retro fitting measures include a wide range of services.