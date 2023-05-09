'King of the Spring' triumphs at Church Warsop Angling Club's season opener

While we are in the middle of spring, the aptly named Springvale Fishery and First Spring Lake, played host to the keen anglers of Church Warsop AC.

On this royal occasion, anglers were as always greeted by the aueen of fisheries, Sue Bloom – always a warm welcome to this prestigious fishery, with lakes called Duke and Duchess.

As with all new seasons, that bring such anticipation and excitement at the prospects of having a good match, well the weather Gods had put paid to that.

Ray Russell was crowned winner with 71lb 14oz.

Low pressure and thundery showers, some quite heavy, does not with the catch rate, which was evident around the lake as anglers struggled for bites, with most fish caught on Bomb and pellet or pole on the deck, and anglers margins not producing as they normally would.

This proved to be a close encounter, with the King of the Spring, Ray Russell taking the top of the podium, with an impressive late run from peg 17, with 71lb 14oz.

Mick Smith was, with an hour to go amongst the 40lbers, but one decent margin dweller, plus two decent carp on his 2+2 line saw him on second place, with 65lb 3oz.The section winners were John Brown, with 46lb 1oz, and Billy Harrison, with 40lb 5oz.

Results:

1 – Ray Russell, 71lb 4oz. peg 17;

2 – Mick Smith 65lb 3oz peg 13;

3 – John Brown 46lb 1oz peg 7, section winner;

4 – Mick Radford, 43lb 15oz, peg 5;

5 – Billy Harrison, 40lb 5oz, peg 11, section winner;

6 – Colin Craythorne, 38lb 10oz, peg 3;

7= Wayne Jerram, 35lb 1oz, peg 14;

7= Dave Wilson, 35lb 1oz, peg 16;

9 – Dave Louden, 28lb 15oz, peg 10;

10 – Phil Musgrove, 15lb 2oz, peg 1.

The draw for the pairs and teams are as follows:

PAIRS

Dave Wilson/Billy Harrison;

Mick Radford/Ray Russell;

Dave Garrett/Tony Blackman;

Mick Smith/Phil Middleton;

Wayne Jerram/Colin Craythorne;

Dave Louden/Phil Cox;

Phil Musgrove/ John Brown.

TEAMS

Mick Smith/Dave Louden/Ray Russell/Phil Middleton/Nick Greensmith;

Wayne Jerram/Dave Garrett/Phil Musgrove/John Brown/Billy Harrison;

Dave Wilson/Mick Radford/Tony Blackman/Colin Craythorne/Phil Cox.