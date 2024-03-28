Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The events, dubbed ‘Mansfield Town Film Festival Presents…’ will be designed around a specific theme or genre and will take place at the Mansfield Palace Theatre Lounge, an intimate space with only 30 seats available per screening.

Each event will showcase a carefully chosen selection of films.

After the screenings, there will be an interactive Q&A session with the featured filmmakers.

Guests at Mansfield Town Film Festival 2023.

Readers can visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events for event details and tickets.

The events are scheduled for the following dates:

The mini screenings follow the first festival, which aimed to showcase diverse talent.

Jay Martin, director of Mansfield Town Film Festival, at Mansfield Palace Theatre during the festival's inaugural year in 2023.

The event took place in July 2023, attracting filmmakers and film enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate emerging talent from various genres and categories.

The three-day film festival included live screenings of over 100 short films, breakout sessions and artistic organisations such as Film Hub Midlands and Real Talk TV. The event was officially opened by BAFTA-winning film director, Ken Loach.

The festival was made possible after Mansfield Council was awarded over £1.7m from Arts Council England to deliver creative and cultural activity in the community.

Festival Director, Jay Martin, said: “We are committed to developing new audiences in Mansfield and bringing film to everyone in the town and these events give us a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

“Our continued commitment to celebrating diverse voices is continued within these events with screenings raising working class voices as well as LGBTQIA+ voices just in time for pride month in June.

“We hope the themes we have chosen to programme around provide something for everybody and look forward to welcoming film lovers from Mansfield and beyond.”

To stay up to date with all new information you can follow Mansfield Town Film Festival’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087522399359

Sian Booth, Mansfield Council’s Cultural Services Manager, said: “These three events stand as a testament to the power of amplifying underrepresented voices, sparking a love of film that both empowers and enlightens.”