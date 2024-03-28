Dad of four from Rainworth running 180km during Ramadan to raise money for charity

Shahid Akhtar has pledged to run 180km during the month of Ramadan while fasting

Ramadan began on Sunday, March 10, and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, April 9.

During the month Muslims won't eat or drink during the hours of daylight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shahid Akhtar, 51, from Rainworth, has set himself a challange to run 180km while fasting to raise money for Charity Right.

Shahid said: “I am doing this challenge to make a small difference in my own way and do something positive for those less fortunate than ourselves.

“Children are often the most vulnerable and innocent victims of their circumstances in the midst of poverty.

“I do not have to worry where my next meal is coming from or how will I be able to feed my family. It’s something we take for granted but unfortunately not everyone has this privilege.

“Ramadan is a special month for Muslims, and it inspires us to fast, which means no water or food to be consumed from pre-sunrise to sunset, and to think of others, and increase our remembrance of God.”

This will be the second time Shahid has set himself a running challenge while fasting.

He said: “I am a regular runner and I did the same challenge last year so I know what it takes to complete a challenge like this.

“To prepare I have been running on a empty stomach for about two months prior to Ramadan.

“You are running on empty so it will be challenging and there will be ups and downs during the month as I found last year.

“Some of the runs were very testing and other runs seemed much easier.”

Shahid originally aimed to raise £3,000 however he has already exceeded that target so is now aiming for £6,000.

He said: “I have had a brilliant response so far from everyone, and it is this support that keeps you going through the testing runs when you feel like stopping because your pushing your body hard.

“Most of my runs will be done in the evening before breaking the fast so at this point in the day I have not consumed any water or food for over 13 to 14 hours.”