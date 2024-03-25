Wilde night out is in store for Oscar's fans at Mansfield Palace Theatre

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, May 30.

The hugely popular show – unique for its interactive, riotous twist on Oscar Wilde’s famed farce – has followed up a full run Edinburgh Fringe 2023 by embarking on a 37-week UK tour, including a visit to the Leeming Street venue.

The show opens to looming disaster; the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wilde’s famed farce fails to arrive on cue.

In a monumental effort to save the show, a real audience member is quickly cast in the role.

But this impetuous recasting sets off a hilarious chain of events that, one-by-one, renders the rest of the cast unable to continue.

As more audience members are encouraged to step into the spotlight, led backstage for costume and make-up, impromptu auditions, the painting of portraits, the chanting of mantras, an absurd controlled madness ensues, until it feels as if there are almost as many audience members in the cast as in the ... audience.

Presented by Say It Again Sorry?, the show is written by Josh King and Simon Paris.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk