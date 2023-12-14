A “generous” seven-year-old boy from Blidworth has donated hundreds of items to King’s Mill Hospital for patients over the festive period – as he wanted to make sure “poorly children” had a special Christmas this year.

Jack Beard, aged seven, is a pupil from Blidworth Oaks Primary School and wanted to help people this Christmas.

Jack said he wanted to collect donations for poorly patients at King’s Mill Hospital as he knew they might not be home for December 25.

The generous school boy’s mum, Rebecca Gregory, said Jack bought many of the selection boxes with his own money. She said the rest of the items were kindly donated from friends and family in support of Jack’s festive aims.

Jack Beard, aged seven, donated hundreds of items to the hospital.

She said: “Jack just came to me one day and asked if he could get all of the poorly children in hospital a selection box.

“He brought 27 of these out of his own money and the rest are what people have kindly donated.”

She said she was very proud of Jack’s generosity in helping other people and his idea to pay for some items with his own money.

In total, Jack donated 230 selection boxes, four teddies, 12 colouring books and 14 tubes of sweets for patients.

When asked about the good deed, Jack said: “It's near Christmas time and they won't get presents with them being in hospital.

“I always get what I want – so I wanted to give the poorly children something too.”