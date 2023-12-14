News you can trust since 1952
Pharmacy Christmas opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots

Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of Christmas.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT

Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open over the festive season.

Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collect your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.

Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.

Superdrug on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Peak Pharmacy on West Gate, Mansfield will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Boots at St Peters Retail Park, Mansfield will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, and Boots at Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Mansfield, will be from 11am to 3pm on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day.

Peak Pharmacy on Rosemary Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day

