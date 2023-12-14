Pharmacy Christmas opening times in Mansfield including Superdrug and Boots
Mansfield residents are being urged to plan ahead and make sure they have all their medication ahead of Christmas.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Here is when pharmacies in the Mansfield area will be open over the festive season.
Ensure you have given yourself enough time to order and collect your prescriptions as the opening timings may differ and your usual pharmacy may be closed.
Also make sure any elderly people or people who are unable to pick up their own medication will not go without.
1 / 6