Mansfield families set for a Christmas to remember thanks to Secret Santa appeal donations
Mansfield District Council has received more than 1,200 donations which will provide children and adults with a guaranteed gift to open on Christmas Day.
Collection points around the district saw floods of donations throughout the campaign, which will enable 1,265 gifts to be shared out.
As well as the multiple donations from the Mansfield community, local businesses have also supported the appeal with hundreds of toiletries, clothes and toys being donated for a second year by creative marketing agency Linney, and also from R.E.A.L Education, based at Pleasley Landmark Centre.
Among the donations to the appeal were £500 from Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams’s Mayor 500 Fund and £500 from Mansfield Building Society.
Mayor Andy said: "The response we receive for this appeal year after year never ceases to amaze me. The people of Mansfield always rally around each other at a time of year to support those in our communities who need it most.
“This is a fantastic example of partnership working, all for the benefit of our residents. I also want to say a huge thank you to the Mansfield Smyths team who have supported this appeal every year and single-handedly enable us to reach hundreds more families through their in-store donations and their generous financial gifts.
"This appeal really will spread a lot of Christmas cheer around Mansfield, which might otherwise be in short supply in hundreds of households in this area."
Mayor Andy joined Mansfield BID’s Daryl McGreade and Wayne Leatherland, Manager of Smyths, which donated an extra £100 worth of gifts and a ten per cent discount during the last round of buying at the toy shop on December 7.
Wayne Leatherland, of Smyths, on Portland Retail Park, said: “When we were asked to support this year’s appeal it was without hesitation that my whole team said yes. We see daily the joy that children have on their faces when they receive a toy at Christmas and we wanted every child to experience this joy, particularly in these challenging financial times.”
The presents will now be sorted and distributed to children's centres, FOOD clubs, schools, not for profit organisations, and refuges around the district.
Vickie Preston, head of HR at Mansfield Building Society, said: “As a local building society, it’s heartwarming to see so many people coming together to support local vulnerable people and we’d particularly like to thank all the colleagues and customers who have donated across our branches.
“While the cost of living remains difficult for many people, we now know lots of local disadvantaged children are to be sure of a Christmas gift this year. We’re very proud to have played our part in this crucial scheme.”
Jay Rowlinson, chief executive at Mansfield BID, said: “Our partnership with Mansfield District Council and local businesses for this campaign has been hugely successful, as it now means many vulnerable children from the area will be able to unwrap a bit of joy this Christmas.
“We’re incredibly proud of the Secret Santa Appeal's response – it just goes to show what can be achieved when people and businesses pull together to support one another.”